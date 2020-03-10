Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
State officials say preparation can slow the spread of coronavirus when it gets to Alaska. Plus: hear from an Anchorage resident whose parents have been stuck on that coronavirus cruise ship in California. And, weakening migratory bird protections could have a significant impact for species in Alaska.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
- Izzy Ross in Dillingham
- Zachariah Hughes on the Iditarod Trail in Nikolai