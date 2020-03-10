LISTEN: This couple moved to McGrath and now runs its only restaurant

Two young entrepreneurs from France and Germany recently purchased the Iditarod Trail Roadhouse and Cafe in McGrath, the only restaurant in the remote community of about 300 people. The roadhouse has many roles: It’s an Iditarod logistics hub, community center and a burger stop.
As Iditarod teams race toward McGrath, a popular checkpoint at mile 310 of the trail, KNOM’s Ben Matheson spoke with the couple, Matthias Feraga and Jenny Vogt, about how Alaska brought them together and how they set out building a new life here. Plus, they talk about preparing for their first Iditarod season as roadhouse owners.
Listen here:
