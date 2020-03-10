LISTEN: This couple moved to McGrath and now runs its only restaurant

Originally from France and Germany, Matthias Feraga and Jenny Vogt are the new owners of the Iditarod Trail Roadhouse and Cafe in McGrath, Alaska. (Photo courtesy of Jenny Vogt)

Two young entrepreneurs from France and Germany recently purchased the Iditarod Trail Roadhouse and Cafe in McGrath, the only restaurant in the remote community of about 300 people. The roadhouse has many roles: It’s an Iditarod logistics hub, community center and a burger stop.

As Iditarod teams race toward McGrath, a popular checkpoint at mile 310 of the trail, KNOM’s Ben Matheson spoke with the couple, Matthias Feraga and Jenny Vogt, about how Alaska brought them together and how they set out building a new life here. Plus, they talk about preparing for their first Iditarod season as roadhouse owners.

Listen here:

Matthias Feraga, 35, and Jenny Vogt, 30, prepare burgers at the Iditarod Trail Roadhouse and Cafe in McGrath, Alaska. The couple took over as the new roadhouse owners in November 2019. (Photo courtesy of Jenny Vogt)

[Related: Follow all of our coverage of the 2020 Iditarod here.]