S4E7: Home, home in the Alaska Range

A sled dog team passes a resting team on Monday, March 9, 2020, during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

With plenty of snow on the Iditarod Trail this year, some of the more technical runs have not been as difficult as years past. But the Happy River steps and the Dalzell Gorge are always a challenge, and Alaska Public Media’s Tegan Hanlon joins Iditapod host Casey Grove to discuss why we call both of those sections “technical.” Also in today’s episode, reports from KNOM’s Davis Hovey and Alaska Public Media’s Zachariah Hughes in Rainy Pass, as well as KNOM’s Ben Matheson on the newly rejuvenated roadhouse in McGrath.