Sophia Tidler’s Winter Solstice Adventure

A little crux up North Suicide, photo courtesy Sophia Tidler.

Sophia Tidler (l) and Cody Klingman (r), top of North Avalanche, photo courtesy Sophia Tidler.

South Suicide around 8 a.m., photo courtesy Sophia Tidler

On summer solstice 2019, Sophia Tidler became the first woman to solo the Chugach Linkup. The Linkup, also known as Cosmic Integration in the Chugach is the linking of the 12 peaks over 5000 feet in the Front Range of the Chugach in one outing. We interviewed Sophia at the end of the summer, along with multiple other record-setters from an extraordinary year of linkups. At the end of our interview, when asked if she had any other big adventures planned, she hesitated and said she wasn’t sure if she should say it out loud. When pushed she confessed that her goal was to do the Linkup in the winter. On winter solstice 2019, Sophia began a winter linkup from the Rabbit Lake trailhead; almost 55 hours later she walked out from the north end of the linkup at Arctic Valley road, becoming the first person to complete the linkup outside of the summer months.

Segment 1: Sophia Tidler became the first woman to solo the Chugach Linkup and is now the only known person to complete it in winter.

