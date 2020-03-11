Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Governor Dunleavy issues a disaster declaration in advance of the arrival of the coronavirus. Plus: how a rookie musher learned he had just a few days to prepare for the Iditarod. And, a cruise ship is headed to Juneau early, prompting some tough discussions about the coronavirus.

Reports tonight from: