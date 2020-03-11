Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 11, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Governor Dunleavy issues a disaster declaration in advance of the arrival of the coronavirus. Plus: how a rookie musher learned he had just a few days to prepare for the Iditarod. And, a cruise ship is headed to Juneau early, prompting some tough discussions about the coronavirus.

Reports tonight from:

  • Julia O’Malley and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
  • Jacob Resneck and Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
  • Ben Matheson on the Iditarod Trail in Takotna
  • Robyne in Fairbanks

