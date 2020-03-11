Amid coronavirus concern, Alaska state basketball tournaments postponed

Noorvik and Kiana’s Girls Basketball teams (seen playing here in Kotzebue) both qualified for the 2020 ASAA 1A Basketball tournament. The tournament has been postponed due to coronavirus-related travel concerns. (Wesley Early/KOTZ)

As Alaskans prepare for the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the state, the state’s high school athletic department is taking safety precautions.

In a statement on their website, the Alaska School Activities Association wrote that the ASAA/First National Bank state basketball and cheer tournaments have been postponed until further notice. The tournaments were set to start the week of March 15.

The ASAA has also cancelled the Alaska Association of Student Governments Spring Conference to be held at Mt. Edgecumbe High School in Sitka.

The ASAA says that “the decision on whether or not to cancel the basketball and cheer championships will be made at a later date.”

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the ASAA also recommends that anyone over the age of 60, anyone with underlying health conditions or respiratory issues should avoid travel to this weeks regional and conference tournaments.