Dunleavy has signed an emergency declaration due to ‘slow-moving storm’ of coronavirus spread

Gov. Mike Dunleavy talks to reporters at a press conference about the novel coronavirus on Monday, March 9, 2020, while Alaska Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink stands in the background. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

Anticipating that the coronavirus will spread to Alaska, Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed an emergency disaster declaration Wednesday to free up additional resources to help the state prepare. He compared the situation to a slow-moving storm.

“We can see it coming, we just wanted to gear up now,” he said.

The state did not have any positive cases by Wednesday morning, but “we’re anticipating that’s going to change,” Dunleavy told reporters at a press conference.

The declaration will allow the state to access funds from the federal government and add additional tools, helping to expedite government processes as it makes plans to fight the virus, he said.

The state is also now confident they can now do more than 1,000 tests, said Adam Crum, commissioner of the state Department of Health and Social Services.

Anne Zink, the state’s chief medical officer, said the challenge now is to get hospitals and outpatient clinics set up to run tests. Zink also warned that people who are used to getting health care in Seattle should be checking with their providers because the health care system in the city is overloaded.

