RUNNING: Hear from the Anchorage School Board candidates

Alaska Public Media’s RUNNING series featuring candidates for the April 7 Anchorage municipal election will air on Hometown Alaska over four episodes.

Monday March 16: Anchorage School Board candidates

Tuesday March 17: Anchorage Assembly candidates, Downtown and Eagle River Chugiak

Monday March 23: Anchorage Assembly candidates, West and Midtown

Tuesday March 24: Anchorage Assembly candidates, East and South

Candidates on each segment will have the opportunity to make an opening statement about why they are running and why they are qualified to serve. Next, they’ll respond to questions from the host. We will also take email and phone calls from the listening public during the program. Your questions are welcome throughout the program. Check below for the number and email to use to join in on the conversation.

Monday programs will air again at 8 pm that same evening. Tuesday programs will air again at 7 pm that same evening. In addition, the shows will be available on Alaska Public Media’s RUNNING for listening anytime.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

James Smallwood, school board candidate seat C

school board candidate seat C Dave Donley , school board candidate seat C

, school board candidate seat C Andy Holleman , school board candidate seat D

, school board candidate seat D Phil Isley , school board candidate seat D

, school board candidate seat D JC Cates, school board candidate seat D

