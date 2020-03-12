Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 12, 2020

Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop at a press conference announcing the district will extend spring break an additional week over concerns about coronavirus on March 12, 2020. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

State health officials confirm the first case of COVID-19 in Alaska. Plus: The University of Alaska and the Anchorage school district announce closures because of coronavirus.

Reports tonight from: