Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 12, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop at a press conference announcing the district will extend spring break an additional week over concerns about coronavirus on March 12, 2020. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

State health officials confirm the first case of COVID-19 in Alaska. Plus: The University of Alaska and the Anchorage school district announce closures because of coronavirus.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin, Abbey Collins, and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
  • Jennifer Pemberton in Juneau
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Ben Matheson out on the Iditarod Trail in Takotna
  • Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks.

