Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 12, 2020

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
State health officials confirm the first case of COVID-19 in Alaska. Plus: The University of Alaska and the Anchorage school district announce closures because of coronavirus.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin, Abbey Collins, and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Jennifer Pemberton in Juneau
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Ben Matheson out on the Iditarod Trail in Takotna
- Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks.