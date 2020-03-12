Human trafficking often hides in plain sight. Alaska is no exception.

(Pen Waggener/WikiCommons)

Human trafficking is a form of modern day slavery that disproportionately affects vulnerable women and children. According to a study by Loyola University New Orleans, 1 in 4 homeless girls in Anchorage will become victims of human trafficking. What is law enforcement doing to help victims and prevent others from becoming victims? We’ll discuss on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Gwen Adams , Executive Director, Priceless Alaska

, Executive Director, Priceless Alaska Jolene Goeden , Special Agent, FBI Alaska Division

, Special Agent, FBI Alaska Division Josh Louwerse, Street Outreach Program Coordinator, Covenant House Alaska

