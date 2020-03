The checkpoint at Takotna turned into a parking lot for sled dogs on Wednesday as mushers pulled off the trail for their mandatory 24-hour breaks. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

More than 20 Iditarod mushers opted to pull off the trail on Wednesday and park their sled dog teams in Takotna for a long rest in the tiny town about 330 miles into the race.

A snowy patch of land quickly turned into a sled dog hotel, with napping dogs curled up on straw and under blankets throughout Wednesday afternoon.

These are some of our favorite photos from Takotna:

Matthew Failor’s team takes a nap. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

Mille Porsild’s dog curls up in a straw bed. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

Linwood Fiedler’s dogs rest under fleece blankets. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

When all of your friends are asleep but you. One of Matthew Failor’s dogs is on alert on Wednesday while wrapped in an Ohio State blanket, Failor’s alma mater. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

One of Pete Kaiser’s dogs basks in the sun. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

Richie Diehl’s dog gets pets during a walk around the pop-up Takotna dog yard. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

One of Thomas Waerner’s dogs at rest. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)