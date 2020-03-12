Princess Cruises announces two-month pause of its voyages worldwide because of coronavirus

In an a video address posted on Twitter, Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz said Thursday that the company will cancel all cruises until May. Some trips already sailing will be cut short.
“This is is perhaps the most difficult decision in our history because we understand the incredible impact it has on countless people,” she said.
This year’s calendar for the cruise ship season in Southeast Alaska isn’t out yet, but first sailings generally start in late April.
The company assured customers it would credit them with a future cruise credit or cash refund and assured travel agents it would protect their commissions.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.