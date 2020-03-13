Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 13, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Anchorage School District says it will keep feeding students during its coronavirus closure. Plus: The last great race mushes on through a global pandemic. And, local skiers return to Anchorage after the World Cup races in Quebec are cancelled.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tegan Hanlon, Liz Ruskin, and Emily Schwing in Anchorage
  • Andrew Kitchenman, Matt Miller, and Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
  • Clarie Stremple in Haines
  • Ben Matheson out on the Iditarod Trail in Ruby

