Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 13, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Anchorage School District says it will keep feeding students during its coronavirus closure. Plus: The last great race mushes on through a global pandemic. And, local skiers return to Anchorage after the World Cup races in Quebec are cancelled.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon, Liz Ruskin, and Emily Schwing in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman, Matt Miller, and Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
- Clarie Stremple in Haines
- Ben Matheson out on the Iditarod Trail in Ruby