Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 13, 2020

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Anchorage School District says it will keep feeding students during its coronavirus closure. Plus: The last great race mushes on through a global pandemic. And, local skiers return to Anchorage after the World Cup races in Quebec are cancelled.

Reports tonight from: