Alaska Capitol will close to the public

Alaska State Capitol, Feb. 7, 2017. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Lawmakers voted Friday to close the State Capitol to the public to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Access to the capitol will be limited to legislators, employees, members of the Governor’s administration and journalists.

The legislature has also banned state-sponsored travel by legislators and their employees that would require them to leave the state. Lawmakers are still considering what to do if people who have access to the Capitol leave the state on personal business.

Legislators will continue to work, and Alaskans can participate through written testimony or by phone. The closure begins at 5 p.m. Friday.

