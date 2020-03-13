Coronavirus forces closure of Anchorage libraries, other civic buildings

Z.J. Loussac Library in AnchoragePhoto by Mel Green, Flickr/CreativeCommons

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz has ordered the closure of all municipal libraries and civic, cultural and recreational facilities until March 31 “in order to protect and preserve public health and safety,” the city said in a release on Friday.

“Unfortunately, now our top priority is to flatten the curve – to slow the spread of COVID-19 – so that our healthcare facilities will be able to treat every patient. It is a small sacrifice to close these libraries and civic, cultural, and recreational facilities. But when all of us act together, each of us can make Anchorage as safe as possible,” the mayor said in a press release.

The municipal libraries and facilities that will be closed until March 31 include: