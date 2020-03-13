Former Alaska Senate President Pete Kelly registers as a lobbyist

Sen. Pete Kelly, R-Fairbanks, speaks at a Senate Majority press availability in February 2017. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Former Alaska Senate President Pete Kelly has registered as a lobbyist.

Kelly represents the Fairbanks Economic Development Corp. And he’ll also be doing work for clients of the Mulder Co., run by lobbyist Eldon Mulder.

“With Mulder, I’ll be assisting on some issues regarding resource development and a spending limit,” Kelly said in a phone interview.

Kelly said he’s done consulting work with other clients.

Kelly represented Fairbanks-area districts in the House from 1995 to 2003 and in the Senate from 2013 to 2019.