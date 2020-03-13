Iditapod: The last sport standing

One of Pete Kaiser’s sleepy dogs in Takotna on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Takotna is about 330 miles into the 2020 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

Welcome to the Iditapod, a podcast about – what else? – the Iditarod, which is, perhaps the only major sporting event still happening — anywhere. Yep, hanging out by yourself with a pack of dogs is starting to seem better and better every day. It’s Friday the 13th, and there’s plenty of scary news out there to worry even the least superstitious among us. We talked coronavirus with new Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach and have a story from the trail about mushers’ first reactions to hearing about the virus’s impacts elsewhere. We also have a story about John Schandelmeier and how the heck he got into this race, as well as a listener question, an answer to that question, and a dog profile.