Mille Porsild’s sleepy dog in Takotna on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Takotna is about 330 miles into the 2020 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

This is a brief report from our morning radio coverage at Alaska Public Media. We call it a radio module, it’s only five minutes, and it’ll sound a little different. But as we’re working on a full episode of the Iditapod for Friday, which will include talking to Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach about coronavirus concerns, we figured this is the fastest way to bring you some important news since we last left off.