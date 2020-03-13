Juneau school closed as student awaits virus test results

Rashah McChesney, KTOO - Juneau
Gastineau Community School in 2013.

Sayéik Gastineau Community School will be closed Friday, Mar. 13. School officials were notified on Thursday that a student was tested for “multiple viruses.” They are still waiting for the results.

The school district emailed parents Thursday evening saying they’re closing the school and canceling all after-school activities and meetings as a precaution. And, so that they’ll be able to clean the school and gather more information.

All of the other schools in the district will operate on normal schedules Friday, according to the email.

