State of Art: Anchorage’s Duke Russell reflects on the good and bad of childhood with his first comic book

A page from Duke Russell’s comic “My Paper Route.” (Image courtesy of Duke Russell)

This week on State of Art we’re talking with Anchorage artist Duke Russell. At the end of 2019, he released his first comic book called “My Paper Route.” It’s a lighthearted, but heartfelt look at what it was like being a young Russell trying to navigate the high hopes and crushing realities of a kid seeking financial independence. From deadbeat customers who refused to pay to his family skipping on rent in the middle of the night, it’s a child-like narrative told and illustrated in a way only Russell can.

He tells us about his history with comics, self-reflection while sober and we get a taste of his current musical project, The Shirt Tuckers.

LINKS:

Duke Russell’s website

Duke’s Facebook

Duke Russell Experience Facebook (The Shirt Tuckers)