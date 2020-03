Jessica Klejka’s dog at the Galena checkpoint on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Galena is about 550 miles into the 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

Norway’s Thomas Waerner was the first to Unalakleet and the coast of Alaska in the 2020 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. But there’s a storm coming and several good teams behind him. Meantime, back up the trail in Galena, Alaska Public Media’s Zachariah Hughes observed the collegial bonds among two mushers running in the middle of the pack who are at very different stages in their race and in their lives. That and much more, including another dog profile, on this latest episode of the Iditapod.