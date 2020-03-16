Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 16, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Small businesses across the state adjust to the new reality of customers staying home to avoid social contact amid coronavirus. Meantime, bar and restaurant owners in Anchorage react to the mayor’s order to stop dine-in service.
Also tonight: As the Iditarod runs through Unalakleet, a remembrance of William “Middy” Johnson, a volunteer leader at the checkpoint who made a big impression on the race.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau
- Nat Herz, Liz Ruskin and Tripp Crouse in Anchorage
- Kavitha George in Kodiak
- Zachariah Hughes in Unalakleet