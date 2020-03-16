Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 16, 2020

Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop owner Janis Fleischman is moving many of her bakers to night shift and limiting customers to three at a time – among several actions she taking to avoid transmission of the coronavirus. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Small businesses across the state adjust to the new reality of customers staying home to avoid social contact amid coronavirus. Meantime, bar and restaurant owners in Anchorage react to the mayor’s order to stop dine-in service.

Also tonight: As the Iditarod runs through Unalakleet, a remembrance of William “Middy” Johnson, a volunteer leader at the checkpoint who made a big impression on the race.

