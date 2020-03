Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz at a COVID-19 press conference March 12. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz has banned dine-in service for food and drink at restaurants, bars and breweries. The order also closes gyms, bingo halls and theaters, and it bans gatherings of more than 50 people.

Restaurants are not completely shut down. They can still provide to-go, pick-up, drive-through and delivery orders.

The ban does not apply to grocery stores.

The order goes into effect Monday at 5 p.m. until the end of March.

This is a developing story.