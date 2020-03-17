Fourth positive Alaska coronavirus case reported in Ketchikan

A view of Ketchikan from the top of the Edmonds Street stairs. Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly voted to postpone measures on a retail marijuana tax and a sales-tax cap increase during session Monday. (Photo courtesy of the state)

The Ketchikan Emergency Operations Center reported as positive test for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The individual has a history of travel to the Lower 48, the operations center said in a written statement.

“Upon experiencing symptoms of illness, the individual self-isolated and sought testing through a Ketchikan clinic. The individual is an employee of the Ketchikan Gateway Borough,” the statement said.

The borough said it has hired a commercial service for a thorough disinfection of the entirety of the White Cliff Building, the borough’s headquarters, including the outside areas of the building.

“Borough employees in direct contact with the individual will be self-isolating for a period of no less than 14 days. Employees who were not in contact with the individual may return to work sooner,” the borough’s statement said.