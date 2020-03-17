WATCH: Anchorage COVID-19 Community Update

Photo by Hannah Lies, Alaska Public Media

Mayor Ethan Berkowitz was joined Monday by the Anchorage Health Department, Anchorage Fire Department, Providence Alaska Medical Center, Alaska Regional Hospital and Anchorage School District to give a citywide update on measures being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the greater Anchorage-area. The conference was broadcast live on TV, radio and social media from the Alaska Public Media TV studio and covered the most recent emergency orders, how the health care system responds to cases of COVID-19, hospital surge capacity, response for people experiencing homelessness, school closures, and community mental health. The speakers also took questions from the press.

LISTEN:

WATCH:

Related: