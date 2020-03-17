Dunleavy forms bipartisan team to tackle economic losses related to coronavirus

Gov. Mike Dunleavy talks to reporters at a press conference in the Capitol in February, 2020. (Photo by Skip Gray/KTOO)

Governor Mike Dunleavy announced Tuesday that his office has created an “economic stabilization team,” which will develop a plan to help the state’s economy weather the impacts of the coronavirus.

The group will be bipartisan, lead by former Governor Sean Parnell, a Republican, and former US Senator Mark Begich, a Democrat.

“The remaining seats will be filled by a cross section of Alaska’s economic leaders and former elected officials,” the governor’s statement said.

The last week alone has brought a host of economic challenges to the state, including the suspension of cruises, the tanking price of oil and, yesterday, job losses for hundreds of workers in Anchorage bars, gyms and restaurants, as those facilities were closed.

The team will work with the governor and the Alaska Unified Command Structure to help guide the response to the pandemic, provide regular updates to legislative leaders and work with the congressional delegation, state and local governments, and businesses.