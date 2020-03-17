LISTEN: How emergency officials and first responders are preparing for coronavirus

Mayor Ethan Berkowitz, Lori Townsend, TOA, Talk of Alaska, Coronavirus, COVID-19, March 17, 2020

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic. What does that mean for state emergency planners? How will community leaders need to prepare for local response? The virus has been confirmed in Alaska. How does that affect hospital emergency planning? We’ll discuss the emergency management plans for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Ethan Berkowitz , Mayor of Anchorage

, Mayor of Anchorage Dr. Holly Alfrey , Chief Medical Officer, Alaska Native Medical Center

, Chief Medical Officer, Alaska Native Medical Center Kenneth Baker, Jr , Safety & Emergency Management, Providence Health & Services Alaska

, Safety & Emergency Management, Providence Health & Services Alaska Jeremy Zidek , Public Information Officer, Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

, Public Information Officer, Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Sean Murphy, Emergency Preparedness Program Manager, Alaska Regional Hospital

