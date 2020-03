Thomas Waerner’s sled dogs at the Unalakleet checkpoint on Sunday, March 15, 2020, during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Unalakleet is at race mile 714. (Ben Matheson/KNOM)

It’s Tuesday, and we have a two-fer on dog profiles here on the Iditapod. And as we anticipate Norwegian musher Thomas Waerner winning the 2020 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Nome early Wednesday — barring any unforeseen changes — and we have a story about the modified Shaktoolik checkpoint, a remembrance of an all-star volunteer checkpoint leader in Unalakleet and a little about how a major, longtime sponsor of the Iditarod has announced it’s pulling out. (Maybe not all in that order).