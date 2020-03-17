Missing girl’s body found at the Quinhagak dump

A girl was found dead on Monday, March 16 in Quinhagak. Her body was found in the dump, according to Tribal Police Officer Will Small.

The girl was not identified and her age was not given.

The young girl was reported missing to Alaska State Troopers on March 16 at approximately 5 p.m. A trooper report said that about two hours later, Tribal Police Officers located her body. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is now taking over the case.

KYUK corrected the article to reflect the girl’s body was not found in a trash bag.

This is a developing story and KYUK will update with more details as they come in.