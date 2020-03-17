Two new coronavirus cases found in Fairbanks

Fairbanks Memorial Hospital in Fairbanks, Alaska (Wikimedia commons photo)

Two Fairbanks residents have tested positive for the Covid 19 virus.

Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and the state announced Monday night that the individuals are older men who are doing OK and are now self-quarantined.

Alaska’s chief medical officer, Anne Zink, said both men recently traveled outside the state, and its believed that’s where they contracted the virus. She said the men were back in Alaska for some time while they were contagious, and the state is trying to identify where they went and with whom they had contact.



Dr. Zink said individuals known to have been in contact with the infected people will be notified, and the state will let the community know which locations the patients visited.

State Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum said the situation underscores the importance of vigilance after returning to the state from travel Outside.



Fairbanks Memorial Hospital officials say they have been preparing for a coronavirus outbreak since January. Quality Medical Director Angelique Ramirez said the hospital has activated a corona virus hotline: 907-458-2888.



Patient treatment is based on severity of symptoms, regardless of whether a person has been tested for COVID-19, Dr. Ramirez said. She said the local testing capacity is still limited, though the hospital hopes to stand up a drive-through testing facility by the end of the week.

More than 300 Alaska samples had been tested for coronavirus as of late Monday,

including the two Fairbanks positives and another positive last week in Anchorage.