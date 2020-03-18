Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 18, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Thomas Waerner with his lead dogs K2 and Bark after winning the the 2020 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.  (Kjersti McElwee/KNOM)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Store managers in Alaska emphasize that supply chains remain intact. Plus: Parents scramble to care for their children while all schools and many daycare centers remain closed. And, the Iditarod Sled Dog Race has a winner.

Reports tonight from:

  • Jacob Resneck, Rashah McChesney, and Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau
  • Liz Ruskin and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
  • Henry Leasia in Haines
  • Tim Ellis in Fairbanks
  • Davis Hovey at the finish line of the Iditarod Sled Dog Race in Nome.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR