Thomas Waerner with his lead dogs K2 and Bark after winning the the 2020 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Kjersti McElwee/KNOM)

This is a quick report from our morning radio coverage of the Iditarod. It’s called a radio module, and it details Norwegian musher Thomas Waerner winning the 2020 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday, March 18. Waerner’s team logged a time of 9 days, 10 hours, 37 minutes and 47 seconds.

Related: Follow all of our coverage of the 2020 Iditarod here.