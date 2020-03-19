Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 19, 2020

A daily scheduling white board in the dispatch office of Juneau Tours and Whale Watch is blank for the pre-season on March 13, 2020. It’s likely to stay blank well into the summer this year with the cruise ship season suspended over coronavirus concerns. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Economists expect the coronavirus will have a significant impact the state’s economy. Plus: The state says the capacity to test for COVID-19 is improving, but not perfect. And, a federal employee in Skagway says his workplace isn’t safely preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Reports tonight from: