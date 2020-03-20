Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 20, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Governor Dunleavy calls for a supplemental Permanent Fund Dividend in April. Plus: University of Alaska Anchorage students pack up their dorms and move off campus. And, how to protect your mental health in a time of uncertainty.
Reports tonight from:
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Nat Herz, Zachariah Hughes, and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Robert Woolsey in Sitka