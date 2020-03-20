Anchorage will run out of coronavirus testing swabs by Sunday without a provider donating them

COVID-19 diagnostic panel (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Anchorage will run out of swabs for coronavirus tests unless a medical provider with a supply donates them, the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management said in a bulletin Friday.

“Due to global demand, there is no definitive shipping date for more swabs. Based on the current demand of 250-280 tests a day, Anchorage will run out of tests by Sunday,” the bulletin said.

The release said:

The following swabs are needed immediately:

Nasopharyngeal swab with synthetic tip (ex. Dacron, Nylon, Polyester) with non-wooden shaft.

NP swab should have sterile tube containing 2-3ml viral transport media (VTM)

Please take swabs to:

Drive Thru COVID19 Testing Site

4115 Lake Otis Parkway



“Please use the back entrance/ employee parking lot (behind tan and brown building)

Hours of donation: 9:00 AM- 7:00 PM 7 days a week.”

