As coronavirus shuts down schools across Alaska, educators are figuring out what happens next

Schools across the state are closed until at least March 30th. In a state that has low or no internet in some areas, how are districts working to meet the educational, nutritional and mental health needs of students? How can parents help their kids and themselves stay sane and healthy? What will the educational plan be if the closures need to continue? District officials join us to discuss education during a pandemic on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Beth Lougee , Superintendent, Ketchikan Gateway Borough School District

, Superintendent, Ketchikan Gateway Borough School District Dr. Deena Bishop , Superintendent, Anchorage School District

, Superintendent, Anchorage School District Dr. Tami Lubitsh-White, psychologist, Providence Medical Group Primary Care

