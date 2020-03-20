RUNNING: Hear from Assembly candidates for West Anchorage and Midtown

UPDATE: All candidates will participate by phone rather than gathering at the Alaska Public Media studios, in response to social distancing requirements.

Alaska Public Media’s RUNNING series featuring candidates for the April 7 Anchorage municipal election will air on Hometown Alaska over four episodes. School board candidates appeared March 16; listen to that segment on the Hometown Alaska page, or on the RUNNING page. Downtown and Eagle River/Chugiak candidates appeared March 17; listen to that segment on the Hometown Alaska page, or on the RUNNING page.

Monday March 23: Anchorage Assembly candidates, West and Midtown (see candidate list above)

Anchorage Assembly candidates, West and Midtown (see candidate list above) Tuesday March 24: Anchorage Assembly candidates, East and South

Candidates on each segment will have the opportunity to make an opening statement about why they are running and why they are qualified to serve. Next, they’ll respond to questions from the host. We will also take email and phone calls from the listening public during the program. Your questions are welcome. Check below for the number and email to use to join in on the conversation.

Monday programs will air again at 8 pm that same evening. Tuesday programs will air again at 7 pm that same evening. In addition, the shows will be available on Alaska Public Media’s RUNNING for listening anytime.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Austin Quinn-Davidson, West Anchorage District 3 Seat E candidate

MoHagani Magnetek, West Anchorage District 3 Seat E candidate

Nick Danger, West Anchorage District 3 Seat E candidate

Christine Hill, Midtown District 4 Seat G candidate

Felix Rivera, Midtown District 4 Seat G candidate

LINKS:

Voting information, Municipality of Anchorage website

Full list of school board and assembly candidates, muni.org, right hand margin

13 ballot propositions, including alcohol tax, onsite marijuana smoking and adding a seat to Downtown District 1, etc. muni.org webpage

