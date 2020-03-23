RUNNING: Hear from Assembly candidates for East and South Anchorage

UPDATE: All candidates will participate by phone rather than gathering at Alaska Public Media studios, in response to social distancing requirements.

Alaska Public Media’s RUNNING series featuring candidates for the April 7 Anchorage municipal election will air on Hometown Alaska over four episodes. School board candidates (March 16), and Assembly candidates for Downtown, Eagle River/Chugiak (March 17), West Anchorage and Midtown (March 23) ran in earlier segments Those are available for listening on the Hometown Alaska page and on the RUNNING page.

Tuesday March 24: Anchorage Assembly candidates, East and South (see the list of candidates above)

Candidates on each segment will have the opportunity to make an opening statement about why they are running and why they are qualified to serve. Next, they’ll respond to questions from the host. We will also take email and phone calls from the listening public during the program. Your questions are welcome throughout the program. Check below for the number and email to use to join in on the conversation.

Monday programs will air again at 8 pm that same evening. Tuesday programs will air again at 7 pm that same evening. In addition, the shows will be available on Alaska Public Media’s RUNNING for viewing anytime.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Pete Petersen, East Anchorage District 5 Seat I candidate

Monty Dyson, East Anchorage District 5 Seat I candidate

Rick Castillo, South Anchorage District 6 Seat K candidate

South Anchorage District 6 Seat K candidate Suzanne LeFrance, South Anchorage District 6 Seat K candidate

LINKS:

Voting information, Municipality of Anchorage website

Full list of school board and assembly candidates, muni.org, right hand margin

13 ballot propositions, including alcohol tax, onsite marijuana smoking and adding a seat to Downtown District 1, etc. muni.org webpage

