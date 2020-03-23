Staff member at Chugiak High School tests positive for COVID-19

Anchorage School District staff learned Monday afternoon that a staff member who works at Chugiak High School has tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, the staff member lives with someone who works at King Tech High School, the district said.

Anyone who reported to work today at either Chugiak High or King Tech was asked to leave the buildings and everyone who was inside either building within the last week has been asked to self-isolate while the buildings are decontaminated.

Additionally, anyone who may have come in direct contact with the staff member has already been notified and is required to quarantine for 14 days, the district said.

At an evening news conference on Monday, Governor Dunleavy said the number of known coronavirus cases in Alaska had grown to 36, up four cases from the last announcement on Sunday. There are currently a total of 17 cases in Anchorage.

Last week, Superintendent Deena Bishop instructed supervisors to send all non-essential staff home to and asked them to telecommute.

All schools in the Anchorage School District have been closed since March 6 when students and staff went on spring break. The district initially closed schools for two weeks for an ‘extended spring break.’ Subsequently, Governor Dunleavy closed all schools statewide until May 1st.