Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska lawmakers consider legislation to help workers sidelined by the coronavirus crisis. Plus: workers traveling from Outside begin to navigate new quarantine rules in the state. And, the University of Alaska system takes another step towards degree program cuts amidst a global crisis.
Reports tonight from:
- Adelyn Baxter, Andrew Kitchenman, Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Nat Herz, Liz Ruskin, and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Henry Leasia in Haines
- Caroline Lester in Unalaska