Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Safety precautions lead to major changes in Alaska’s court system, as it tries to protect people’s civil rights as well as their health. Plus: coronavirus concerns force businesses that rely on summer tourism to lay off workers. And, a Petersburg resident died of COVID-19 in Seattle. His son describes what happened.
Reports tonight from:
- Casey Grove and Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Joe Viecknicki in Petersburg
- Claire Stremple in Haines