Exercising in a time of social distancing

We are fortunate to live in a state with such vast space. It has made exercise in this era of social distancing much easier. Head to the trails and glaciers and you’ll find skiers, runners, hikers, and bikers out in droves. Alaskans have not had a

problem getting outside to get fresh air and exercise and still maintain social distance. It’s a little trickier if you swim or belong to a gym or fitness studio. While we love our outdoor recreation, many of us love to participate in group fitness classes. On the next Outdoor Explorer, our guests will include a group of friends exercising together outside, Pilates instructors with on-line classes, a gym owner who is keeping his clients engaged and having fun, and a swim team owner who is finding alternative yet complementary workouts for his swimmers. The show today will start off with a doctor who emphasizes the importance of exercise and how to safely navigate social distancing while exercising.

This entire episode was recorded from Lisa’s smartphone. She bought a new microphone that could easily be cleaned between interviews and I had my guests hold the microphone as we maintained as much distance as possible. Most of the interviews were outside and you’ll hear outdoor sounds during these interviews. The indoor interviews are in open spaces inside and do not sound like a typical studio interview because the microphone is not close to the speaker.

Segment 1: Dr. Stacey Nieder, family physician at Arete Family Medicine – Anchorage

Segment 2: Andy Duenow, Megan Chelf, Hannah Jetter, Jason Lamoreaux, and Tom Peichel, a group of friends who regularly meet to run, bike and hike. We met in the Abbott Hilltop parking lot in the morning.

Segment 3: Paul Van Alstine, Ana Kokaurova, and Maggie Wallace from Studio One Pilates

Segment 4: Billy Crumm from Elite Sports Performance

Segment 5b: Cliff Murray from Northern Lights Swim Club

