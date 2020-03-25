Ketchikan infections spread, 3 more cases reported

This transmission electron microscope image shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The virus was isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories)

Ketchikan now has 11 coronavirus infections. That’s after authorities announced one new case Tuesday evening and two new cases Wednesday afternoon.

One of those is travel-related, according to Ketchikan emergency operations center spokesperson Kacie Paxton.

The other two new patients don’t have a travel history — but both of those had been in contact with previously known COVID-19 cases.

“These two individuals were identified through the contact investigation by Public Health, were placed into self-quarantine, and were tested for COVID-19 at the direction of Public Health,” said a statement from the emergency operations center.

Officials say all three new patients are in self-isolation at home.

That brings the total number of known cases in Alaska to 46, including a patient in Fairbanks diagnosed today.

