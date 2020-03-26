Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 26, 2020

Image of a full back tattoo, called ‘Fire and Ice,’ 2007 shared under Wikimedia Creative Commons, by Bengt Nyman

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

What the massive national stimulus package means for Alaskans. Plus: Stylists and tattoo artists aren’t working right now, but most don’t qualify for unemployment. And, a bartender in Sitka creates a virtual experience for his customers.

Reports tonight from: