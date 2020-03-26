Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 26, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
What the massive national stimulus package means for Alaskans. Plus: Stylists and tattoo artists aren’t working right now, but most don’t qualify for unemployment. And, a bartender in Sitka creates a virtual experience for his customers.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin, Zachariah Hughes, and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Katherine Rose in Sitka