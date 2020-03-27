Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 27, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Ketchikan grapples with the highest rate of COVID-19 infection in the state. Plus: Small businesses in Alaska are re-tooling to manufacture supplies to help fight the outbreak. And, how to safely have fun outdoors during the pandemic.
Reports tonight from:
- Eric Stone in Kethchikan
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Tegan Hanlon, Liz Ruskin, Casey Grove, and Nat Herz Anchorage
- Davis Hovey in Nome