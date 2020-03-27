Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 27, 2020

TriJet Manufacturing in Palmer is printing swabs that medical workers can use to collect samples for coronavirus tests. (Hans Vogel/TriJet Manufacturing)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Ketchikan grapples with the highest rate of COVID-19 infection in the state. Plus: Small businesses in Alaska are re-tooling to manufacture supplies to help fight the outbreak. And, how to safely have fun outdoors during the pandemic.

Reports tonight from: