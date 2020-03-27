Congress put together a $2T dollar relief package. What happens next?

The global economy is being hammered by the effects of widespread illness and business closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress has put together the largest financial relief package in history. Will it be enough to blunt the economic decline in the U.S? And what will it mean for Alaska’s economy and workers? We’ll discuss the 2 trillion dollar CARES Act on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air).

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.