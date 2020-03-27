Coronavirus has changed how we socialize. How do we stay connected?

(Jason A. Howie/WikiCommons)

The novel coronavirus has forced the world to adapt to a “new normal.” All over the globe, schools are closed, businesses are shuttered, and families are coping with the challenge of no play dates or sleepovers. With routine, socialization, and connection being such a vital part of mental health and wellness, how do we maintain these vital connections to family and friends?

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUESTS:

Ashley Berrara, LPC, Coastal Wellness and Counseling, LLC

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: