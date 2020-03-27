Coronavirus has changed how we socialize. How do we stay connected?

The novel coronavirus has forced the world to adapt to a “new normal.” All over the globe, schools are closed, businesses are shuttered, and families are coping with the challenge of no play dates or sleepovers. With routine, socialization, and connection being such a vital part of mental health and wellness, how do we maintain these vital connections to family and friends?
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
- Ashley Berrara, LPC, Coastal Wellness and Counseling, LLC
- Talking to Kids About the Coronavirus
- COVID-19 is coinciding with a loneliness epidemic
- Coping With Coronavirus: Managing Stress, Fear, and Anxiety
- Emotional Wellbeing During the COVID-19 Outbreak
- The CDC’s guidelines for coping with stress from COVID-19
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
