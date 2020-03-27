State of Art: Ways to enjoy the Anchorage Museum while keeping your distance

“Warming Stripes of Anchorage” is a public mural showing the rate of climate change in Anchorage over 100 years. (Photo courtesy of the Anchorage Museum)

With schools and other public gathering spaces closed, it can be difficult to get your regular dose of arts and culture. That’s why the Anchorage Museum recently sent out an email with suggestions on how you can keep engaging with their content while practicing social distancing.

This week on State of Art we hear from Anchorage Museum director and CEO Julie Decker. She tells us about the museum’s latest public art project, accessing their collection online and virtual tours of other museums.

