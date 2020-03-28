Missing five-year-old Ketchikan boy found dead

State troopers provided this photo of Jaxson Brown, who was missing since Wednesday. (Courtesy Alaska State Troopers)

The body of a five-year-old Ketchikan boy missing since Wednesday has been found, according to Alaska State Troopers.

On Saturday afternoon, “ground searchers located Jaxson [Brown] deceased and recovered his remains,” troopers said in a statement.

Some 20 volunteers assisted in the search for Brown alongside law enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad head Jerry Kiffer thanked the Ketchikan community for their help in the effort.

“We can’t express enough gratitude for the way the public has supported our operations,” Kiffer said, pointing to offerings of volunteer labor, food and drinks.

He expects his volunteers to be out of the wilderness by Saturday evening, he said.