Saturday update: Alaska COVID-19 case count jumps by 17, to 102

This transmission electron microscope image shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The virus was isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories)

Alaska has confirmed 102 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon, up from 85 the day before, the Department of Health and Social Services said.

The greater Anchorage area — including Eagler River, Chugiak and Girdwood — saw the largest jump in cases, with 54 confirmed Saturday, up from 43 Friday.

Three more cases were recorded in Fairbanks, with a total count there of 16 as of Saturday. Homer and Soldotna each confirmed one more case, bringing their totals to two, as did North Pole, which has seven confirmed cases.

In hard-hit Ketchikan, meanwhile, which had 12 confirmed cases Friday, no new ones were announced Saturday.